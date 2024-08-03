Improving agrobusiness: Value addition touted as catalyst to growth

For agrobusiness to successfully drive the economy, value addition must be part of the combination. For that, agriculture sector players are now looking at combining market and production, with value addition as the catalyst to solve the unemployment question while at the same time contributing towards expanding the size of the economy, currently estimated at 50 billion USD, to 500 billion USD over the next decade and a half, or by the year 2040.