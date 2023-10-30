Improved security at Queen Elizabeth National Park following recent attack

Security in Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese has been beefed up to ensure the safety of tourists visiting the park. This follows a recent attack by suspected Allied Democratic Forces in which two tourists and their Ugandan guide were killed. According to Bashir Hangi, the Public Relations Officer of Uganda Wildlife Authority, they are working with the police and UPDF, intensifying security with motorized and foot patrols, along with drone surveillance cameras to detect and deter any potential threats within the park.