ILLEGAL TRAFFICKING:President Museveni heads to Congo Brazzaville for talks

President Museveni is in Congo Brazzaville on a working state visit there. The president, who left Uganda last evening, travelled with former prime minister Amama Mbabazi in his capacity as a board director of the Brazaville Foundation, a charity organization based in the United Kingdom. The Brazzaville Foundation is expected to lead to a “Lomé Initiative” to end the illegal trafficking and use of fake drugs, and also help to combat a deadly trade that claims hundreds of thousands of lives every year in Africa and funds transnational crime and terrorism. On his arrival, President held talks with his host Dennis Sassou Nguesso at his official residence in the Cuvette region.