Illegal and unsafe boarding sections found in Kayunga schools

Officials from the Ministry of Education and Sports, led by the Senior Inspector of Schools Education Standards, Cherop Godfrey Mwanga, together with education officials in Kayunga District, are inspecting all schools operating boarding sections to determine whether they meet the required standards. To their shock, however, the majority of the schools they visited operate boarding sections illegally and some are congested. Others have sealed windows with burglar proofing, making it impossible for occupants to escape in case of an emergency.