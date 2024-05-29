IGAD seeks common education strategy for member states

The Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) wants the member states to adopt a strategy for implementing educational programs that promote common goals, aspirations, and instruction within IGAD member states. According to IGAD, quality education and recognition of academic qualifications can be another source of addressing unemployment and conflicts within the 11 member states. The effort includes ongoing assessment exercises of available skills, qualifications, and labor market needs within the member states, despite challenges associated with language barriers. IGAD delegates are meeting in Entebbe to find solutions to some of these challenges.