ICC to compensate victims of Dominic Ongwen’s atrocities in Northern Uganda

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is set to compensate victims of atrocities committed by the Lord’s Resistance Army’s Dominic Ongwen in Northern Uganda. The ICC, based in The Hague, Netherlands, has earmarked 52.4 million euros (approximately 200 billion Ugandan shillings) for the exercise. Each victim is expected to receive 750 euros (about 2.8 million Ugandan shillings).