ICC intensifies efforts to arrest Joseph Kony

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has expressed confidence in its efforts to arrest Joseph Kony, the leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), who faces over 33 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. These crimes were allegedly committed in Northern Uganda between 2002 and 2005. While speaking to journalists in Kampala, officials from the Office of the ICC Prosecutor revealed that renewed efforts are underway to either secure Kony’s arrest or persuade him to surrender and face justice. They also announced plans to hold a confirmation of charges hearing against him in absentia in Uganda next year, marking a significant step toward accountability.