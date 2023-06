Human wildlife conflict; How electric fences are keeping animals away

In 2018 the government introduced an electric fence as one of the interventions to address the growing challenge of human wildlife conflict. This started as a pilot project with only 5 Kilometers and has been rolled out to a total of 58 kilometres along Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese and Rubirizi districts. Today we speak to Godfrey Kagoro the Fence Supervisor in Kasese on how it operates