HUMAN RIGHTS:Police say they owe Ugshs 12b to people who have won cases

Police says they owe over 12billion shillings to people who have won cases against them since the financial year 2017/18. According to the Police Director of Human Resource, police has an overwhelming number of human rights abuse cases, where the central government has been sued. He made the revelations while opening a workshop for the regional police commanders around the country on issues of Human rights.