Human rights defenders call for humane law enforcement

The Human Rights Centre, The African Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture Victims, and the Uganda Human Rights Commission have condemned the infringements on human rights during recent protests against corruption by the youth. They would like the law enforcers to consider the application of a human rights-based approach. However, the activists have noted that it is becoming increasingly difficult to draw a line between human rights violations and the obligation of security agencies to maintain law and order.