How special needs learners performed in O-levels

Experts in special needs education have appealed to the Uganda National Examinations Board to set special exams for deaf learners or conduct oral assessments for them using sign language. This follows the poor performance of deaf learners in the Uganda Certificate Education 2023 exams. Steven Katongole, the Headteacher of Wakiso Secondary School for the Deaf, highlighted that deaf learners struggle with the interpretation of questions, as they respond in sign language. As NOBERT ATUKUNDA reports, this is at variance with how able-bodied learners interpret information.