How Rajiv Ruparelia met his sudden end

Earlier on Saturday, Uganda awoke to the news of Rajiv Ruparelia's passing. A businessman in his own right, Rajiv Ruparelia was the son of Ugandan tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia. Police confirmed his death early that morning after his car crashed at the Busabala flyover traffic lights in Makindye-Ssabagabo, Wakiso District. Lydia Felly Akullu has been trying to piece together the final moments of this tragic situation.