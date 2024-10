How parts of the Rwenzori suffer drought amid rains

Kasese - one of the biggest districts in the country with 41 sub-counties - is reeling from the effects of climate change. The sub-counties in the mountainous areas are receiving rainfall, as they should, sometimes causing disastrous floods. However, the sub-counties on the leeward side of the Rwenzori Mountains have faced persistent dry spells and drought for the last four years .