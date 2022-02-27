How Bwindi, Kisiizi built a community based insurance

For years, many stakeholders have been advocating for a national health insurance scheme without success. This is despite favourable outcomes of unregulated community-based programs of this kind. The president returned the National Health Insurance Scheme Bill, which was passed in March 2021, to the ministry of health for further scrutiny over funding concerns. NTV's Edward Muhumuza reports on Community-based Health Insurance schemes in Kisiizi, Rukungiri district, here are paying an average of seventeen thousand shillings a year to access medical services.