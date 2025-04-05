How Anite set President Museveni's 2016 'sole candidate' ball rolling

Three people read the motion asking President Museveni to offer himself for another term in the 2016 elections, but Evelyn Anite took the sharpest jab when she knelt before the president to deliver her motion. Thereafter, the president appointed Anite as the Minister for Youths, and her political career took a new turn. The pressure to endorse President Museveni for another term instead of Amama Mbabazi, the former prime minister, grew so much that even people who had traveled out of the country returned to vote. NTV's Sudhir Byaruhanga spoke to Evelyn Anite, the State Minister for Investment, in part two of her political path and misgivings.