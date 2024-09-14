How a budding beekeeper has turned his life around with Emyooga support

Steven Birungi, a passionate beekeeper since 2019, expanded his small-scale apiary from 5 to 35 hives with the help of a 2.5-million-shilling loan from the Emyooga program. His dedication and strategic investment have enabled him to harvest about 100 kilograms of honey per season, earning around 4 million shillings annually. As Herbert Kamoga reports, beyond honey production, Birungi maximizes the use of bee byproducts and integrates beekeeping with other ventures, such as fish farming, further diversifying his income sources.