Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News On UN Security Council reforms, Kenya President Ruto gives his views
  • 2 National VisionFund Uganda opens Iganga branch for Busoga Sub-region
  • 3 National Tourism experts urge students to market Uganda
  • 4 National Silverfish ban: Fishers worried as schools reopen
  • 5 National More boys facing violence in refugee settlements - report