Holistic approach needed for Education, says curriculum director

More from the education sector: In an effort to streamline everyday problems in the education sector, particularly regarding curriculum development, there is a clear need for a holistic approach to nurturing a well-rounded individual. Dr. Grace Byakagaba, Director of the National Curriculum Development Centre, posits that academic success is not solely defined by examination performance but, in a broader sense, by living an empowered life imbued with strong character, values, and the academic rigor demanded by global standards.