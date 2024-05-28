Hoima teachers struggle with new curriculum

Some secondary school teachers in Hoima have not fully grasped the new education curriculum introduced recently by the Ministry of Education. According to Hoima City Senior Education Officer Fatumah Kirokimu, despite training, some secondary school teachers are yet to implement the elements of the new curriculum. This was highlighted during the launch of activities for the Hoima Catholic Diocese Expo Week 2024. The expo targets over 700 trainers and teachers from tertiary institutions, and primary, and secondary schools in the Bunyoro sub-region.