Hoima High Court clears interim cabinet for Bunyoro Kingdom administration

The High Court in Hoima has cleared the interim Cabinet led by Dr. Baltazar Kasirivu Atwooki to take over the administration of Bunyoro Kingdom. In a consent judgment delivered last evening at the Hoima High Court and signed by the court registrar, the interim prime minister and his cabinet, appointed in September 2024, are obliged to start their administrative duties. The new team is expected to take over from Andrew Byakutaga's team. Kasirivu is a former State Minister for Economic Monitoring. Omukama of Bunyoro Solomon Gafabusa Iguru has not been performing his duties for close to six years due to ill health.