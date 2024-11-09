Hoima Diocese seeks UGX 800M for National Youth Conference

The Hoima Catholic Diocese is seeking over 800 million shillings to prepare for the National Youth Conference, scheduled from December 10th to 15th this year. According to the diocesan Vicar General, Monsignor Robert Mugisa, they aim to host over 10,000 youths from all dioceses on behalf of the Mbarara Archdiocese. They are targeting both school-going and non-school-going youths from all denominations to guide them in staying focused, empower them economically, teach them how to live a Godly life and provide career guidance, among other things.