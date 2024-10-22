Hoima City Woman MP blocked from accessing blood bank site

Police in Hoima have blocked the Hoima City Woman MP Asinansi Nyakato from accessing the site where a multi billion shilling, Bunyoro Regional Blood Bank is being constructed. Nyakato had visited the Hoima District Headquarters Kasingo site in Hoima West City Division. The politician says she had gone to conduct her oversight role as a Woman Member of Parliament. Upon arriving at the site, she was told by a female police officer that her bosses had instructed her not to allow the area woman MP to access the site.