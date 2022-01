Hima Cement faulted on lack of safety measures after fire outbreak

Following yesterday's fire at Hima Cement Factory, the Executive Secretary National Building Review Board Engineer Flavia Bwire has faulted the cement maker for lacking sufficient protective measures. The call came as she visited Hima Cement Factory in Kasese to ascertain the cause of the fire there. There is no word from Hima Cement, who are assessing the National Building Review Board's report.