Highway ladies claim first victory of the season with 1-0 win over Asubo Gafford

In local soccer, Highway Ladies Women's Football Club edged Asubo Gafford Ladies by 1-0 in one of the Finance Trust Women Elite games played last evening in Kampala. The victory was Highway’s first this season, having drawn their first game with Pabo United Women's Football Club last weekend. It was also Asubo Gafford’s first loss of the season, a week after they had convincingly won their first game by 5-0 against Gold Star Ladies.