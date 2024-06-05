Higher education board allocates UGX 5.2 Billion for student loans

The Higher Education Students' Financing Board will spend 5.2 billion shillings on the Education Loan Scheme for students at tertiary institutions for the academic year 2023/2024. 1,196 students from 74 districts have been shortlisted to receive the funds. State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo says the ministry will liaise with the Ministry of Finance and Parliament for an increase in the budget to enable them to hit their target of financing 3,000 students per year.