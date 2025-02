High expectations for 48th St. Janani Luwum Day in Kitgum

Expectations are high for the 48th commemoration of St. Janani Luwum Day in Wii Gweng Village, Mucwini Sub County, Kitgum District, on Sunday, 16th February 2025. Many Christians, including hundreds of pilgrims from across the country, have arrived and pitched camp at the birthplace and burial ground of Archbishop Luwum, who was killed by President Idi Amin in 1977.