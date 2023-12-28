Heavy security as Kyagulanyi attends Masaka memorial prayers

Police and other security operatives have been deployed in Kirowooza, Nyendo-Mukungwe in Masaka City, where the leader of the National Unity Platform, Robert Kagulanyi Ssentamu, along with other party officials and supporters, is attending prayers in memory of the late Frank Ssenteza. Ssenteza, a member of Kyagulanyi's campaign team, tragically passed away in 2021 in a motor accident while traveling from a campaign rally. Some party activists have raised suspicions about foul play in his death. There is a heavy police presence on all roads leading to the venue.