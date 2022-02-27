Health ministry says more attention will be devoted to disease

Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has called upon Ugandans to give more attention to neglected Tropical diseases and how best they can avoid contracting them. While commemorating the World Neglected tropical diseases day in Lira city, minister Aceng noted that many Ugandans do not take these diseases seriously yet they are as fatal as other diseases. Meanwhile, Lira Resident City Commissioner Lawrence Egole called upon residents Lira to engage in poverty eradication programs in order to lift themselves out of poverty. Egole says that tropical diseases mainly affect people who languish in poverty and cannot afford to take care of themselves.