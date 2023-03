Health Ministry launches campaign to beat malaria

Concerns rise over the increase in malaria-related deaths in Bukedi region and Namutumba district, as local leaders oppose indoor residual spraying. Despite reports of ineffective chemicals in the past, Dr Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, urges officials to take action and save the lives of 3-5 children daily. Will the resistance hinder efforts to combat the deadly disease?