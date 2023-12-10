Health Focus: GAVI backs investments in local medical innovations

The Board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has announced that it will financially support African vaccine manufacturing to the tune of 1 billion US dollars (or about 3.7 trillion shillings) through the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator. The fund will be available to manufacturers at key moments in the development process as a way of helping offset high start-up costs while providing assurance of demand. Tonight in health focus, Walter Mwesigye speaks to Dr. Cedric Akwesigye, who has invested in a diagnostics and therapeutics plant, on leveraging such an opportunity