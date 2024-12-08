Health Focus: experts weigh in on challenges that plague couples

Unintended or unplanned pregnancies continue to be prevalent in Uganda. Several studies conducted across the country now show that the problem is no longer limited to teenagers or school-going girls, but extends to married women. A 2022 study by Makerere University noted that several men and women are unable to accurately tell their fertility window, enabling them to decide whether or not to avoid a pregnancy. Health experts advise that it is best to plan for a pregnancy because then you can avoid several challenges that can at times cause death!