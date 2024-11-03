Health experts urge action as tuberculosis cases surge in Jinja City

Health experts in Jinja City have expressed concern about a rise in cases of tuberculosis there and are calling for concerted efforts to end the scourge. Citing areas of Bugembe Town Council and Kikalamoja Village in Walukuba Masese, they noted a high infection rate, with 596 patients found to be sick with the ailment since June 2024. This is an increase over last year's infection rate by 2 more patients. Mr. Richard Luvaluka, the TB and Leprosy Advisor in Jinja City, said they were particularly concerned as many were reluctant to go for testing because of the association between TB and HIV/AIDS.