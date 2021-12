Health activists criticize forced COVID-19 vaccinations in Kasese

A health expert says that receiving more than two vaccination shots for COVID-19 does not have a negative effect on the human body. Dr. Vincent Karuhanga, a physician, said the booster actually improves protection against the disease. On Monday, in Kasese district, a number of people were forcefully vaccinated with some who didn’t have their immunisation cards being compelled to take another shot.