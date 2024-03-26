Headteachers urge full implementation of new curriculum for S.4 Exam prep

Headteachers have urged the Ministry of Education to fully implement the new lower level secondary competence-based curriculum if S.4 learners are to be adequately prepared for their final exams. The headteachers point out that it will defeat the purpose of UNEB preparing exams under this curriculum if some of the pioneer learners are still studying under the old curriculum. This call comes as schools across the country today start accessing the sample examination papers and marking guides for this year’s UCE exams, as released by the national examiner UNEB. Joyce Nakato reports.