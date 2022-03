Gulu leaders concerned about poor service delivery

For over 5 months now, service delivery in Gulu city has been wanting. This followed the exhaustion of UGX 491 million appropriated by Parliament to the Gulu City Council out of the projected UGX 3.8 billion for the financial year 2021/2022. Today, the city councillors petitioned President Museveni for frustrating service delivery in Gulu city as they also threatened protests.