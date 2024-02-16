Guidelines to introduce solar fishing lights being evaluated

Working with various partners, the Department of Fisheries in the Ministry of Agriculture is evaluating a draft of new procedures that will guide fishermen on Uganda's water bodies. The guidelines include the use of solar lights for fishing as an alternative to kerosene lamps. State Minister for Fisheries Hellen Adoa says fishing is a serious business that needs proper regulation and development because the demand for fish, both locally and internationally, continues to rise.