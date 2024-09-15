Grimes' death spurs calls to revive Namasagali College

The recent death of Rev. Fr. Damian Grimes, the legendary former headteacher of Namasagali College, has prompted alumni to recall the lost glory of their school, with some calling for a reversal of fortunes at the now rundown institution. Fr. Grimes, who joined Namasagali College as headteacher in 1967 and left in 2000, left an indelible mark on many prominent alumni. Namasagali College was a nurturing ground for great minds, emphasizing holistic development while instilling a sense of responsibility, leadership, and civic duty in its students.