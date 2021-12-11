Govt to provide more land for oil palm growing

The government has agreed with the Oil Palm Uganda Limited, a subsidiary of BIDCO Uganda Limited on the provision of land for palm oil plantation expansion in Uganda. At the inception of the Palm Oil Project and the Vegetable Oil Development Project in October 2015, the government promised to offer up to 40,000 hectares of land for the company to grow palm oil in a nucleus estate managed by Oil Palm Uganda Limited. However, it has only been able to provide up to 6,000 hectares in Kalangala with an assurance of 30,460 hectares in Buvuma, Sango Bay – Kyotera, Masaka, Mayuge and Western Uganda for Palm Oil expansion in the near future. Minister of State for Animal Industry Bright Rwamirama and Oil Palm Uganda Limited General Manager Damanik Sardin met and discussed the matter.