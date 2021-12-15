Govt sets June 2022 deadline for replacement of car logbooks

Ministry of Works and Transport has set a deadline of the end of June next year for motor vehicle owners with old logbooks to replace them. State Minister for Transport Fred Byamukama told reporters at a press conference in Kampala that they are working on laws that will make it illegal for a vehicle with the analogue logbook to be on the road beyond this deadline. The Minister also said effective next year, brokers will not be allowed to carry out motor vehicle transfers. This comes thirty days after the ministry took over post-first time registration of vehicles, a role that was previously held by the Uganda Revenue Authority.