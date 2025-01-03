Govt set to recruit over 2,800 teachers to seed schools

The central government is set to recruit a total of 2,821 teaching and non-teaching staff for 91 seed schools across the country. Among the recruits, 637 will be graduate science teachers, matching the number of graduate arts teachers. Each seed school will receive a minimum of 31 staff members, including a head teacher, two deputy headteachers, 23 teaching staff, and six non-teaching staff. The recruitment process is expected to cost approximately Shs 1.3 billion. Applications will be accepted from January 6th to January 10th, 2025, at 10 designated recruitment service centers across the country, as gazetted by the Education Service Commission.