Government warns traders against protest closures

We kick off with the central government, which is warning that traders found closing businesses in protest of a postponed meeting between the traders and the President might face prosecution. The Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, while speaking during a meeting between traders, arcade owners, and representatives of traders’ associations, said no one has the right to prohibit a Ugandan from engaging in productive work regardless of any prevailing grievances. In a twist of events, the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) has called off the sit-down strike on grounds of positive feedback towards their anticipated meeting with President Museveni, as Walter Mwesigye reports.