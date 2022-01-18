Government takes over Mountains of the Moon University

Mountains of the Moon University is to be fully operational as a public university effective first July 2022 following a take-over by the central government a week ago. Prof. Pius Coxwell Achanga, the interim chairperson of the transition task force said Lecturers and staff at the Tooro-based University will be assessed and validated by public service during the transitional period. Lecturers and students believe the take-over will solve the long-standing challenges at the institution.