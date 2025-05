Government set to harmonise remuneration for all teachers

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja says government is considering increasing the salaries of Arts teachers in the next financial year, to bring them in line with their Science counterparts once the economy improves. Nabbanja was speaking at the centenary celebrations of Kinoni Integrated Primary School in Rwampara, one of Ankole’s oldest schools. The celebrations had earlier been delayed due to COVID-19.