Government seeks private partners for family planning services

The government is courting private partners to increase financial support for investing in the extension of equitable and affordable family planning services. The plan comes at a time when there's improvement in the uptake of these services despite impediments like some cultural practices, according to the Ministry of Health. In the 2024/2025 Budget, the government allocated 7.9 billion shillings towards family planning services, which stakeholders say is still low to cover the targeted population across Uganda. Speaking at a stakeholder engagement meeting in Kampala today, the Acting Commissioner in Charge of Reproductive and Infant Health, Dr. Richard Mugahi, said the partnership is crucial at a time when donor funding is decreasing.