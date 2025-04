Government secures funding for UGX 18 trillion crude oil pipeline

Earlier this week, it emerged that with the first oil now less than a year away, the government had moved to sign a deal to realize the long-held dream of setting up an oil refinery in Uganda. The agreement, between the Ugandan government and a firm from the United Arab Emirates, will see the plant established in Hoima to enable petroleum value addition before export. Sudhir Byaruhanga sought to find out what it was all about.