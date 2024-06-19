Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National How to travel safely on lakes and rivers
  • 2 National 'My husband abandoned me because of our 2 sickler children'
  • 3 National Northeastern farmers to get boost from new agricultural centres
  • 4 National Why only 2% special needs children enroll in primary
  • 5 National Masaka hospital board ordered to crack down on drug theft 