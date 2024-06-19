Government declares June to September as harvest season

The Ministry of Agriculture has announced June 24th June to September 23rd as the dates for vanilla Harvest this year. According to the State Minister for Agriculture Fred Bwino Kyakulega, this is intended to promote the quality of vanilla production in Uganda, since the country is one of the biggest producers of Vanilla in the world. Kyakulaga says all stakeholders should take the lead in ensuring that this year's harvest and production of vanilla don't cost the country.