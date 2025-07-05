Gov’t warns Kole leaders over rampant corruption

The Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Directorate for Ethics and Integrity, Dunstan Balaba, is warning local leaders in Kole against common corruption tendencies, including inflation of contract costs, bribery in the recruitment process, land registration, improper use of Universal Primary and Secondary Education funds, as well as allowing shoddy road works. Balaba warned that perpetrating graft in government workplaces could lead to those found guilty serving jail time and losing their property. The warning came as he met with leaders from Kole District.