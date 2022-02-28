Gov’t vows to ensure road works are completed

The Minister for Works and Transport Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala says government has come up with new measures to ensure that the contractor for the 92.2 Km Muyembe –Nakapiripirit road in North Eastern Uganda completes the project. The inspection was carried out by the minister, the state minister Musa Ecweru and Allan Kagina the Executive director of Uganda National Roads Authority. This is a project co-funded by the Islamic Development Bank and the government to a tune of 399 billion shillings.