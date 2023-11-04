Gov’t urges investors to look at Ugandan tech

The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Monica Musenero, has urged both local and international investors to support the innovations developed by Ugandans, as they have reached a critical stage and now require funding. Dr. Musenero made this call during a special investor summit dinner held at the Kampala Serena Hotel. She also disclosed that there is an ongoing process involving the Uganda Revenue Authority, the Ministry of Finance, and the Uganda Registration Services Bureau to address the needs of innovators.