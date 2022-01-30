Gov’t urged to support Rwenzori coffee farmers

The minister of state for agriculture Fred Kyakulaga has joined his Luweero-Rwenzori affairs counterpart Alice Kaboyo in calling for extra support for coffee farmers and dealers in the region to improve on the quality of output. The call came as the ministers noted a call from investors in the Rwenzori region for stricter implementation of laws by farmers who harvest under ripe coffee, to ensure quality output. In his remarks, the agriculture minister, Maj Gen David Kasura also noted a gap in access to extension workers and farmers as well as followup.