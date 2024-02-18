Gov’t to install special body cameras on all civil servants

The government is planning to install body cameras on all civil servants as a way of fighting corruption in the country. According to security minister, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, body cameras will be used to monitor the operations of government officials. Gen Muhwezi's move follows the recent introduction of digitized number plates, that are planned to help in curbing crime, especially among offenders who use vehicles to escape from a crime scene. His call came as he officiated at the 19th graduation of the Uganda Pentecostal University Fort Portal Campus where over 300 students qualified in various disciplines.